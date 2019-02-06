Imran Khan’s govt to regulate web TV, social media and other media: Info Minister

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government is bringing a framework to regulate web TV, social media and other media.



Speaking at an event related to the importance of digital media here Wednesday, Fawad Chaudhry also invited social media giant Facebook to open its office in Pakistan to get advertisement business.

He said Pakistan has allocated one-thirds of government advertisements to digital media, Radio Pakistan reported.

The minister that advertisements worth Rs7 billion are generated in Pakistan, adding that advertisement platforms are shrinking from formal media to digital media.

He said there is a crisis in the media industry, but it is linked with technology as our media houses are lagging behind in using modern technology.

The Minister urged the media industry to initiate research to know effects of digital media on the formal media.