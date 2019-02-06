Aleem Khan arrest: CM Buzdar convenes urgent meeting

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has convened a high-level meeting today to discuss the situation arising out of arrest of senior provincial minister Aleem Khan by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).



In a video message, CM Spokesperson Shahbaz Gill asked media from speculating on the matter and insisted that the government will follow the law in letter and spirit.

Punjab Governor Mohammad Sarwar and senior party leadership of the Punjab will discuss the arrest of Aleem Khan and chalk out the next steps.