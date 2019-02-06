close
Wed Feb 06, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
February 6, 2019

Aleem Khan resigns from ministry: family sources

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Feb 06, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Aleem Khan has resigned from ministry following his arrest by the National Accountability Bureau, Geo News reported.

The news of Aleem Khan's resignation   was cited by family sources. However, an official confirmation in this regard is still awaited by the minister. 

Present reports suggest that the PTI minister has sent his resignation to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar following his detention by NAB. 

Aleem Khan was taken into custody  after he appeared before the NAB Lahore Office  on Wednesday. 

The minister was summoned in assets beyond means and offshore companies cases by the anti-graft body.

