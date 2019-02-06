Senior PTI leader Aleem Khan arrested





LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has arrested senior PTI leader and Punjab Minister Aleem Khan, the spokesperson said Wednesday.

The minister was summoned in assets beyond means and offshore companies cases by the anti-graft body today and was taken into custody.

According to family sources, the PTI minister sent his resignation to the Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Upon arrival at the NAB Lahore Office, the minister told journalists that he would talk to them but his staff was sent back.

He had appeared before the NAB fourth time.

Talking to Geo News, senior journalist Hamid Mir said that several PTI leaders were aware that NAB might arrest some party members in corruption references.

PML-N leader Mohammad Zubair said that PTI ministers and advisors involved in cases must resign.

Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Chohan said PML-N should seek resignations from Opposition Leader in The National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif and Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz before asking PTI ministers to resign.

Aleem Khan has not been charge sheeted yet and asking resignation from him is outrageous, the minister stated.

Late last month, Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (R) Javed Iqbal during his visit to Lahore received briefing from Director General NAB Lahore on the latest position of various mega corruption cases.

The mega cases included the of 56 public companies of Punjab government, Metro Bus project, cases against senior PTI leader Aleem Khan, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz, Ashiyana Scheme Paragon case, cases against Chaudhry’s of Gujrat and other mega corruption cases.