Wed Feb 06, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
February 6, 2019

Islamabad High Court to hear Nawaz Sharif's bail plea

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Feb 06, 2019

ISLAMABAD: A division bench of the Islamabad High Court was due to hear bail plea of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday.

The application filed by Sharif seeks bail on medical grounds.

The bench comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar  Kayani would conduct hearing on the plea.

The applicant stated in his plea that he was suffering from heart and kidney diseases, praying the court to release him on bail so that he could undergo  treatment.

Nawaz Sharif is serving seven-year imprisonment in Lahore's Kot Lakhoat Jail after being convicted by an accountability court in a corruption case called Al-Azizia Reference.

