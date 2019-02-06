Islamabad High Court to hear Nawaz Sharif's bail plea

ISLAMABAD: A division bench of the Islamabad High Court was due to hear bail plea of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday.

The application filed by Sharif seeks bail on medical grounds.

The bench comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani would conduct hearing on the plea.

The applicant stated in his plea that he was suffering from heart and kidney diseases, praying the court to release him on bail so that he could undergo treatment.

Nawaz Sharif is serving seven-year imprisonment in Lahore's Kot Lakhoat Jail after being convicted by an accountability court in a corruption case called Al-Azizia Reference.