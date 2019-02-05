close
Tue Feb 05, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
February 5, 2019

5.6 magnitude earthquake hits parts of Pakistan

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Feb 05, 2019

Islamabad: Magnitude 5.6 earthquake hit parts of Pakistan including Islamabad .

There were no reports of loss of lives and property.

The epicenter of the quake was 104 kilometers North East of Muzaffarabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The tremors of it were felt in other areas including Swat, Mansehra, Kohat, Mianwali, Peshawar, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and others.


