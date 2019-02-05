close
Tue Feb 05, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
February 5, 2019

Determined Kashmiris will succeed, DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Feb 05, 2019

Rawalpindi: Military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor has said that determined Kashmiris shall succeed Insha Allah (God Willing) in their legitimate freedom struggle.

In his message on Kashmir Solidarity Day, Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) said “Kashmir remains a long pending unresolved issue on UN agenda since 1948. Decades of atrocities by Indian Occupation Forces have failed to suppress ever strengthening legitimate freedom struggle.”

He went on to say “determined Kashmiris shall succeed IA”.


