Mother admits to drowning baby in Karachi sea

Shakila Rashid, a 28-year old woman from Karachi, has admitted killing her two and half year old daughter by drowning her in sea, a day after committing the crime.

A resident of Golimara area of the city, Shakila Rashid said she also wanted to die after killing her daughter.

According to Geo News, Shakila Rashid said she decided to kill her daughter after being abandoned by her husband who works at a private hospital.

She said she had nowhere to go after her father also refused to accommodate her.

In a video posted on social media, the 28-year old tells she came out the water five minutes after drowing the child.

Police found body of a 2 and half year old girl near Do Darya at Karachi beach.

The incident took place on Monday near Farhan Shaheed Park.



The police arrested the mother after being informed by citizens and were due to present her before the court.



