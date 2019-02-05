Mother admits to drowning baby in Karachi sea

close
Shakila Rashid, a 28-year old woman from Karachi, has admitted  killing her two and half year old daughter by drowning her in sea, a day after committing the crime.

A resident of Golimara area of the city, Shakila Rashid said she  also wanted to die after killing her daughter.

According to Geo News, Shakila Rashid said she  decided to kill her daughter after being abandoned by her husband who works at a private hospital.

 She said she had nowhere to go after her father also refused to accommodate her.

Police have registered a case against Shakila Rashid-Photo Geo.tv

In a video  posted on social media, the 28-year old  tells she   came out the water five minutes after drowing the child.

Police  found body of a 2 and half year old girl near Do Darya at Karachi beach.

 The incident took place on Monday near Farhan Shaheed Park.

The police arrested the mother after being informed by citizens and were  due to present her before the court.


