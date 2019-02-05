Three terrorists killed in South Waziristan

PESHAWAR: Three terrorists were killed in an intelligence based operation as security forces foiled a major terrorist activity at Gulkuch area of South Waziristan district.



According to an ISPR press release issued here on Tuesday,the security forces launched an intelligence based operation (IBO) as part of “Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad” against terrorists hideout at Gulkuch, on the boundary of South Waziristan and Balochistan.

On seeing forces, terrorists opened fire and fled to nearby mountainous area.

Security forces chased fleeing terrorists and after a fierce exchange of fire, all three terrorists were killed.

Sub-machine guns (SMGs), hand grenades, communication equipment and local currency was recovered from their possession.

While the Identity and linkages of terrorists were being ascertained.



