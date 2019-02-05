President addresses AJK Assembly demands India to release political prisoners in IoK

MUZAFFARABAD: Reiterating Pakistan’s unwavering political, diplomatic and moral support for the people of Kashmir in their just struggle for the right of self-determination, President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday demanded India to immediately release all political prisoners in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and allow the freedom of speech.



Addressing a special session of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, he urged India to also halt the use of firearms including the pallet guns against the innocent Kashmiri people in the occupied valley.

The President also called for withdrawal of aggressive black laws and urged India to allow the leadership from Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir to travel abroad so that they could be able to freely present their case and point of view before the international community.

He demanded the Indian government to give access to the international human rights organizations to the occupied valley and open up the communication links for international and social media networks.

The special session of AJK Legislative Assembly was also addressed by AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider, Speaker Shah Ghulam Qadir and leaders of various political parties in the Azad Kashmir Assembly.

For the first time, Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman and members of GB Cabinet also attended the special session of AJK Assembly on special invitation.

The President said the people and all political parties in Pakistan were united on the issue of Kashmir and firmly stood behind their Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for their right of self-determination, which was also recognized by the international community through UN Resolutions.

He lauded the courage and sacrifices of the Kashmiri people including men, women, and youth in the ongoing freedom struggle and said their sacrifices would not go in vein and they would achieve their goal of freedom.