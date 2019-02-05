Pakistan Embassy Beijing expresses solidarity with people of Occupied Kashmir

An event was organized by the Embassy of Pakistan Beijing at the Pakistan Embassy College Beijing (PECB) to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day, .

The event marked 72 years of the epic and historic struggle of the valiant people of Kashmir against the unjust and illegal occupation by India.

The event began with the recitation of Holy Quran and national anthem.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador of Pakistan Masood Khalid highlighted the significance of the event and apprised the participants of the continuously deteriorating situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Ambassador observed that instead of stopping state violence in Kashmir and recognizing the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people, India is playing a blame game in order to side-step the real issue and divert the attention of the international community.

He said that despite all measures to subjugate them, the spirit of the people of Kashmir remains free and alive.

Paying tributes to the just and fair struggle of the people of Kashmir, Ambassador reaffirmed Pakistan’s unflinching diplomatic, moral and political support to them in their quest for the right to self-determination as promised in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Ambassador specially lauded the efforts of the PECB students in forcefully depicting the Kashmir issue through their speeches and recitals.

The Principal of PECB also gave a brief introduction and commended the students for their efforts. A moving documentary depicting serious human rights violations by India in Jammu & Kashmir was shown to the audience.