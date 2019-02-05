Humanity bleeding to death in occupied Kashmir, says Qureshi

LONDON: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Monday that humanity is bleeding in the Indian-held Kashmir as not a single action was taken against the people involved in the state-sponsored murders, torture and rape.



Speaking in International Kashmir Conference here at the Committee Room of British Parliament, the foreign minister said that it's encouraging to note such large support for Kashmir cause in the United Kingdom by All Parties' Parliamentary Group on Kashmir, comprised of parliamentarians from Labour, Conservatives and Liberal Democrats.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi is leading a delegation of around a dozen senators from all parties of Pakistani parliament to present the case of Kashmir before the British parliamentarians.

"Worst human rights abuses being perpetrated by India just because Kashmiris want right of self-determination, we are here to express support to Kashmiris and all those who love freedom against Indian oppression," he said.

Qureshi said that humanity is bleeding in Kashmir, people are distressed, life is extremely difficult with each passing day. Rape, murder, killings, and grievous injuries are daily occurrences.

"The reality of Indian occupation is a frightening reality. Kashmiris are alien to the Indian state. Kashmiris want to be the masters of their own destiny," he said, "India is showing callousness to human rights but claims to be the world’s largest democracy."

More than three dozen MPs were in attendance including AJK President and opposition leaders. Dozens of Kashmiris representative groups also attended one of the conference.

He assured that Kashmiris are not alone in their just struggle. He stressed: “We will continue to lend every kind of diplomatic and moral support and will stand by them every step of the way.”

Qureshi said that India was puzzled and it tried to sabotage this conference in the British parliament.

He said: “India used every tactic and tried to get the conference cancelled. I was told to cancel the visit for sometime and then come at another time. This conference is important because representatives of of all parties are in attendance. PMLN, MQM, PTI were all present and I am thankful to them for their support offered by all parties. All parties have shown that we stand together and there is no politics over Kashmir.”

PMLN Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed told the conference that all Pakistan has one voice on the issue of Kashmir and there is no division. “Kashmir is the only conflict on the UN agenda whose resolution was agreed by both parties. There’s highest soldiers’ occupation ratio, one Indian soldier for 4-5 Kashmiris. India is using rape as an instrument of war, kids are being killed. I pay tribute to Burhan Wani and other youth who have resisted the tyranny of terror. There are winds of change all across in Asia, from Korea to Kartarpur to Kabul and Kashmir is swayed by a strong desire for change. The UN resolutions make it clear that its UN responsibility because this issue is linked with the issue of peace. Kashmir was shut down as Modi visited valley. Not a single person welcomed him when he reached valley.”

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman said the conference is a strong show of support for Kashmiris in the occupied valley.

“Over the time we have seen three generations of Kahsmiris under a reign of unchecked terror. Sadly the world conscience has not spoken up enough to end this impunity. Our FM spoke of mass graves and terror and that shows terrible despair and true reality in Kashmir. The issue of Kashmir crosses party line.”

She went on to say Benazir Bhutto Shaheed made 5th February as Kashmir Martyrs Day. “We are here to show our diplomatic support to Kashmiris and there is no military solution to the Kashmir conflict, adding that peace is future. India and Pakistan must begin talks and resolve all issues through dialogue,” said Sherry Rehman.

Baroness Sayeeda Warsi said that successive UK governments have sidestepped the issue of Kashmir. “Sexual violence in Kashmir as a tool of war is most horrific. India is failing to fulfill its responsibility.

Debbie Abrahams

Labour MP and shadow foreign minister Debbie Abrahams said we need to wake up international community to take interest in the issue of Kashmir and their right of self determination.

India is a member of the commonwealth and by its rule should respect human rights, he said and added that India, UK and Pakistan can come together as commonwealth countries and hold India to standards of commonwealth, he said.

Liberal Democrat MP Tom Brake said “there is unanimity of view that human rights should be protected and that there is no military conflict.”

He added “There is a special role for the UK government in terms of the historic role that it has to play.”

Labour MP Sharron Debbie

Labour MP Sharron Debbie from Birmingham said united in our sheer horror on what’s happening in Kashmir. Peace can never be achieved by violent means. Kashmir has become a horror story.

EX prime minister of Norway

EX prime minister of Norway Mr Kjell Magne Bondevick said Kashmir is the longest lasting conflict. People are suffering, adding that huge abuses have created refugee problem.

He added it’s difficult to get attention as Yemen and Syria conflicts going on. “I visited Kashmir and was horrified to see the humanitarian situation. The only sustainable solution is political.”

