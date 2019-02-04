close
Mon Feb 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
February 4, 2019

‘Guiding principles of PMLN and PPP’: Naeem-ul-Haq mocks opposition parties

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Feb 04, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister, Naeem-ul-Haq has said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan People Party have complete subservience to party leaders, their children and grandchildren.

Naeem-ul-Haq took to Twitter mocking the two parties with ‘Guiding principles of PMLN and PPP,’ caption.

“Complete subservience to party leaders their children and grandchildren, belief that party leadership will always be with the Sharif and Bhutto/Zardari families and Belief that these families have the right to loot national wealth forever,” he tweeted.


Latest News

More From Pakistan