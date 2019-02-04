‘Guiding principles of PMLN and PPP’: Naeem-ul-Haq mocks opposition parties

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister, Naeem-ul-Haq has said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan People Party have complete subservience to party leaders, their children and grandchildren.



Naeem-ul-Haq took to Twitter mocking the two parties with ‘Guiding principles of PMLN and PPP,’ caption.

“Complete subservience to party leaders their children and grandchildren, belief that party leadership will always be with the Sharif and Bhutto/Zardari families and Belief that these families have the right to loot national wealth forever,” he tweeted.



