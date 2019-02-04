Maryam Nawaz shares health update on Nawaz Sharif

LAHORE: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been taken for further tests and evaluation, his daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Monday.



Maryam shared the updates about her father’s health in a message on Twitter.

Maryam Nawaz said that doctors looked worried as Nawaz Sharif was taken for tests.

“May Allah bless him long life and good health. Ameen,” she said, thanking her followers for the prayers.

“MNS has been taken for further tests & evaluations. Just saw him off. Drs looked worried. May Allah bless him with long life & good health. Ameen. Thank you all for your prayers.”

The former three-time premier was taken to Services Hospital from Kot Lakhpat jail on the recommendations of a medical board.

Nawaz Sharif has been serving seven-year jail term at Kot Lakhpat jail over his conviction in Al-Azizia Steel Mills case.