Nawaz’s medical reports normal

LAHORE: All the medical test of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif conducted at Services Institute of Medical Sciences, Lahore were declared normal on Monday.



Earlier, his Trop I test done at Jinnah Hospital was reported positive.

However, the same test conducted here at the SIMS was negative meaning he did not suffer heart attack as earlier claimed by media.

Reports from the hospital quoting health experts suggest that other tests including ECG and Uric Acid were also normal.

Principal Services Hospital Professor Mehmood Ayaz said that today cardiologists would examine the PML-N supremo.

He rebuffed news reports claiming that the former PM might be taken abroad for treatment. No such proposal was ever discussed, he said.

The former prime minister was on Saturday shifted to the hospital amid high security after the Punjab Home Department approved a medical board's recommendation to shift him from the Kot Lakhpat Jail to the hospital for medical examination.