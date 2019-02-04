9th grader fights child marriage with masterpiece at Shehzad Roy's art exhibit

Apart from being a successful singer, famed Pakistani vocalist Shehzad Roy also divides his time to do humanitarian work under his organisation 'Zindagi Trust'.



On Sunday, Roy's NGO organised an art exhibition titled 'Power of Art' which showcased one of the grave ills that grips the society; underage marriage.

One of the masterpieces in the exhibit by a ninth grader made its way to the internet and has earned massive praises by the artist community and Governor Sindh Imran Ismail as well, who have lauded Roy's efforts to bring about a change in the society by raising awareness through art.

Roy's tweet that read: "Class 9 student Ayesha's father told her he was breaking from family and societal pressure and fully supporting her to study as much she wanted. She translated his words into this. I wish I had a magic wand to scale @ZindagiTrust's art program to all government schools," has garnered responses from eminent celebrities including Ali Zafar and renowned journalists Nasim Zehra, Hamid Mir and Beena Sarwar.

Roy has also urged people to join him in his motto of incorporating art in school's curricula a cause that has earned the likes of a number of prominent personalities.