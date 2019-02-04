close
Mon Feb 04, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
February 4, 2019

Abdul Ghani Majeed, Hussain Lawai to remain in Adiala Jail

ISLAMABAD: The order to shift Abdul Ghani Majeed and Hussain Lawai, who were arrested in the money laundering probe,  from Rawalpindi to Karachi  has been revoked   after Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed dissatisfaction.

 The Punjab government had granted permission for the shifting of both Abdul Ghani Majeed and Hussain Lawai from Adiala Jail to district jail Malir in Karachi.

On Saturday, a notification issued by the Punjab Home Department to the provincial inspector general of prisons,saying: “Permission is hereby granted for accused prisoners namely Abdul Ghani Majeed and Hussain Lawai to remain confined in district jail Malir in Sindh till finalisation of the case before special judge (offences in banks) Karachi, Sindh, as per recommendation of home department, government of Sindh.”

According to reports, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed dissatisfaction at the Punjab government’s decision regarding the transfer,. The  reports quoted the premier as saying, both the suspects should be treated as per the law, adding that the provincial government later revoked its order.

The Supreme Court through the order dated November 17, 2018, had directed shifting of Majid and Lawai to be shifted to Adiyala Jail in Rawalpindi for interrogation by the JIT. 

