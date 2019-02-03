close
Sun Feb 03, 2019
February 3, 2019

FM Qureshi terms Kashmir a cornerstone for Pakistan's foreign policy

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi left for the United Kingdom on Sunday to attend Kashmir Solidarity Day functions and highlight human right violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Before flying to London, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader stated that Kahsmir is a cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy with the government’s stance of the issue being clear.

“We will raise a strong voice to highlight India's continued atrocities in Kashmir in the House of Commons and present Pakistan’s stance on the issue,” he stated.

“Pakistan will continue to extend its political, moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris for their right to self-determination in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions," he added further.

FM Qureshi will be addressing the International Kashmir Conference on Monday at the House of Commons organized by the All Party Parliamentary Group on Pakistan (APPG-Pakistan).

