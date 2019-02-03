close
Sun Feb 03, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
February 3, 2019

Hamza Shehbaz leaves for London

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Feb 03, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hamza Shehbaz on Sunday left for London month and a half after being stopped    from leaving the country due to an ongoing investigation in corruption cases. 

The opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly had approached the Lahore High Court which ordered the authorities to remove his name from the Exit Control List.

According to Geo News, Hamza Shehbaz boarded a foreign airline aircraft from Lahore and is expected to return on February.

