Geyser is a luxury: PTI minister

ISLMABAD: With the winter season at its peak and the temperatures going below freezing point in many parts of the country Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan has termed the geysers as luxury.



The minister was talking to Geo News anchorperson Shahzad Iqbal in Naya Pakistan on Saturday.

When the anchor questioned the minister over rising gas bills of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), he was quick to point out that the gas consumption has increased significantly and the consumers in the lower slabs have now jumped to the higher ones costing them more than before.

Due to prolonged winter season and freezing temperatures in the parts of the country, the consumption has massively increased, he added.

The anchor then again asked the petroleum minister what he think the people should do, stop using geysers it is a luxury, Sarwar responded.

The consumers should use stoves instead of geysers, he suggested.