Sun Feb 03, 2019
February 3, 2019
Pakistan weather forecast: Saturday 02-02-2019

Sun, Feb 03, 2019

ISLMABAD: Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Foggy conditions are likely in south Punjab and upper Sindh during morning/night.

Synoptic Situation:

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Saturday Night:

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, partly cloudy weather is expected in upper parts of country. Foggy conditions are likely in south Punjab and upper Sindh during morning/night.

Saturday's Lowest Minimum Temperatures:

Skardu, Gupis -09°C, Bagrote -08°C, Kalam, Astore -07°C, Malamjabba, Parachinar -05°C, Kalat -04°C, Hunza, Rawalakot, Murree -03°C, Quetta, Mirkhani & Drosh -01°C.

