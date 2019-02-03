PM Imran says rains, snowfall Pakistan received a ‘blessing from God’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the rains and snowfall we have received in Pakistan are truly a blessing from Allah Almighty.



In a tweet, Imran Khan said “The rains have been most timely for our crops especially the Barani crops.”

The Premier added “Also, the rainfall will raise the water table while the snow will melt into our rivers.”

Various parts of Pakistan have received winter rain and snowfall recently.