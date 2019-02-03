Watch: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s candid remarks over his wedding plan

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has made candid remarks over his wedding plan.



A report asked Bilawal Bhutto whether he will be tying the knot before becoming the prime minister of Pakistan or after it.

In reply to journalist’s question about his plan to tie the knot, Bilawal Bhutto jokingly said, “Detailed, comprehensive and strategic meetings are underway. I am planning an exact time whether to get married before or after next general elections or during the election campaign or after it".

He went on to say “It is also under consideration whether I get married once or get a wife from each from the four provinces and what will be its electoral impact.”



Bilawal said “I will share the report with you when it is finalized.”