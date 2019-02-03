close
Sat Feb 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
February 3, 2019

Watch: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s candid remarks over his wedding plan

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Feb 03, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has made candid remarks over his wedding plan.

A report asked Bilawal Bhutto whether he will be tying the knot before becoming the prime minister of Pakistan or after it.

In reply to journalist’s question about his plan to tie the knot, Bilawal Bhutto jokingly said, “Detailed, comprehensive and strategic meetings are underway. I am planning an exact time whether to get married before or after next general elections or during the election campaign or after it".

He went on to say “It is also under consideration whether I get married once or get a wife from each from the four provinces and what will be its electoral impact.”

Bilawal said “I will share the report with you when it is finalized.”

Latest News

More From Pakistan