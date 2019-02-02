PTI's Amir Sultan Cheema wins NA-91, Sargodha after re-polling

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Amir Sultan Cheema has won the election in Sargodha’s NA-91 after re-polling, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has ordered re-polling in the constituency after finding evidence of ballot tampering.

Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain took to Twitter to congratulate the winning candidate.

The minister said it shows people's confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.