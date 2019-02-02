PPP ready to hold long march for 18th amendment, democracy: Bilawal Bhutto

KARACHI: PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that his party was ready to hold a long march to save 18th Constitutional Amendment and democracy.



“The 18th Amendment and democracy are under attack. But rest assured we will not anyone touch the 18th Amendment,” he said while speaking at the “Meet the Press” program held at Karachi press cub on Saturday.

“PPP has always played its part to strengthen the democracy. We will continue to strive for freedom of independence. And also we use the parliamentary and judicial forums,” he said.

The PPP leader said that people were getting drowned in a tsunami of inflation and price hike.

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said that “Aunty Aleema was facilitated in the mine- budget.”

“You need to be humane first before becoming a politician and a ruler,” he said, adding that how can you run a country when you cannot tolerate criticism.