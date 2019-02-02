No threat to democracy, 18th amendment: FM Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday dismissed suggestions that there was any threat to the 18 Constitutional Amendment or democracy.



His statement came amid warning issued by PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to launch a long march against attempts to amend the 18th Amendment.

To a question regarding withdrawal of the Hajj subsidy, he said that large numbers of Pakistan would perform the Hajj pilgrimage this year.

The foreign minister also took a jibe at the PPP and PML-N, saying the two parties had joined hands to protect their own protests. He said that PTI had made no deal with anyone.

FM Qureshi said that only the nation had the right to make decisions in Pakistan.