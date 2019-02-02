Teenager arrested for allegedly raping minor in Sheikhupura

close
Sat Feb 02, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
February 2, 2019

Girl abducted, gang-raped in Sialkot
Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Feb 02, 2019

SHEIKHUPURA: A teenager was taken into custody on Saturday after alleged sexual assault of a minor girl.

As per reports by the police, the suspect identified as 19-year-old Rehman had sexually assaulted a four-year-old girl at a house subsequent to which she had to be moved to a hospital in the locality.

Reports further revealed that parents of the victim are demanding justice for their daughter while adding that they have financial strains with the father being employed as a Grade-4 employee at a government college while also being coerced by the suspect. 

