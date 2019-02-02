Nawaz Sharif shifted to hospital, says daughter

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has been shifted to the hospital, Maryam Nawaz said on Saturday days after a medical board examined him at Kot Lakhpat Jail.

A special medical board, constituted to examine Nawaz Sharif’s health, had recommended that PMLN supreme leader should be shifted to a hospital.

The board sent the report to the provincial home ministry, urging the Punjab government to shift the ousted PM to a hospital. Nawaz Sharif is said to have developed cardiac complications.



According to Geo News, the provincial government decided to shift Sharif to the hospital as his health is said to be deteriorating further.

The orders were issued to beef up the security arrangements at the hospital before the arrival of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo.

The board, which was formed on January 25 by the Punjab government, comprises cardiac experts from Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology (AFIC), Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) and Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC).

Nawaz’s personal physician Dr Adnan also briefed the board about the medical history related to his heart ailment. Sharif's family also urged that he should be shifted to a hospital as the PML-N supremo was not getting proper medical facilities in the prison.

Nawaz Sharif is currently serving seven-year at Kot Lakhpat jail after being convicted in a corruption case called Al-Azizia reference.