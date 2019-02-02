Pakistan Day 2019 celebrations continue in Karachi

KARACHI: Three day-celebrations have been arranged in Karachi in respect of Pakistan Day 2019.

The festivities will continue from February 1 until February 3.

In celebrations, famous horse riders, fascinating and regional dancers will perform. While many different games are also being held, including individual race competition, horse and camel dance, riding and fast rope repelling.

Sky divers and free fall divers of Pakistan Navy's SSG Commandos will perform on the 3rd day of the celebrations.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismael and Corps Commander Karachi Lieutenant General Humayun Aziz were the chief guest on first day of the celebrations.

The chief guests appreciated the efforts of the players and gave away prizes to the winners.

Guests from different walks of life, students of schools, colleges & universities and a large no of other guests attended the celebrations.