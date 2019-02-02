close
Sat Feb 02, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
February 2, 2019

Shahid Afridi Foundation, Pak Army distribute winter clothing in Balochistan

Sat, Feb 02, 2019

The Shahid Afridi Foundation together with Pakistan Army distributed winter clothing to underprivileged people of Balochistan, the former Pakistan captain said on Saturday.

Afridi used his Twitter account to post pictures of Pakistan army soldiers and volunteers of his charity organization helping the people in country's southwestern province.

"Pak Army is doing great service to the nation especially in Baluchistan & always there to support for #Humanity," he captioned the pictures.

