Shaista Lodhi: I'm the culprit of starting the trend for weddings on shows

Famed Pakistani TV show host Shaista Lodhi has stated that she is the culprit behind starting off the wedding trend on morning shows.

In a recent interview with a local publication, Shaista said that the host was never questioned which was very wrong.

“I started off the trend for weddings on shows, I’m the culprit. But then it all went overboard. Even in a wedding-centric show, channels can abide by certain limits but that rarely happens,” she said.

She went on to say that one of her last shows was about educating the audience as to how one can have a budgeted wedding. Shaista said she thought that the viewers would like the show.

"But many times before, while enduring long wedding ceremonies on TV, I would wonder to myself what I was doing,” she said.

Shaista also said that she always felt an added pressure on her and her team to incur more ratings. "Often, as hosts, we end up negating our own personalities. We don’t want to wear heavily embellished clothes and slather on make-up early in the morning and shout and yell through a wedding ceremony. I’m a doctor and when I would sit next to a guest who would declare that depression could be cured by eating okra, I would cringe within,” she said.

Moreover, she shared that she would always fear that her medical license would get revoked for inviting unqualified people speak on serious health matters and give unsolicited advice.

She further added that the content on morning shows ‘played with people’s lives’ as a schizophrenic woman would be pronounced as ‘possessed’ and girls would be told that their sole purpose in life was to please their husbands or cook food in a certain way.

Shaista said that she ‘got tired of it a long time ago’ but could not quit as she was single mother who had bills to pay.

“Now that I could leave the business, I immediately did so,” she said.