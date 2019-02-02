Sister turns out to be murderer as Punjab police resolve two-year old mystery

Police in Punjab have resolved a mystery that gripped murder of a farmer for two years.

The police had been unable to resolve the murder for two years after Basharat was killed in Gujranwala city of the province.

According to Geo News, it has turned out that Basharat's sister Iqra had collaborated with her friend Farrukh to kill her brother.

The police said Basharat was killed for stopping his sister from developing relationship with Farrukh.

The victim was killed with a sharp object. During the investigation, the police grew suspicious of Iqra and decided to interrogate her.

The woman confessed to her crime during the interrogation.

The police are said to have taken Iqra and Farrukh into custody.