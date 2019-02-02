close
Sat Feb 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
February 2, 2019

Pakistan weather forecast: Saturday 02-02-2019

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Feb 02, 2019

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. 

Foggy conditions are likely in south Punjab and upper Sindh during morning/night.

Weather Forecast for Friday (night):

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, light rain (with light snowfall over the hills) is expected at few places in Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Foggy conditions are likely in south Punjab and upper Sindh during morning/night.

Latest News

More From Pakistan