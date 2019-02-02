Pakistan weather forecast: Saturday 02-02-2019

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.
Foggy conditions are likely in south Punjab and upper Sindh during morning/night.
Weather Forecast for Friday (night):
Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, light rain (with light snowfall over the hills) is expected at few places in Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Foggy conditions are likely in south Punjab and upper Sindh during morning/night.
Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.
Foggy conditions are likely in south Punjab and upper Sindh during morning/night.
Weather Forecast for Friday (night):
Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, light rain (with light snowfall over the hills) is expected at few places in Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Foggy conditions are likely in south Punjab and upper Sindh during morning/night.