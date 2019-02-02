Nawaz Sharif to be shifted to hospital from prison

LAHORE: A special medical board, constituted to examine Nawaz Sharif’s health, has recommended that the former prime minister should be shifted to a hospital from prison.

The recommendation came after the medical board conducted Nawaz’s detailed medical examination at Kot Lakhpat Jail.



The board has sent the report to the provincial home ministry, urging the Punjab government to shift the ousted PM to a hospital. Nawaz Sharif has reportedly developed cardiac complications.



According to Geo News, the provincial government has decided to shift ousted premier to the hospital as his health is said to be deteriorating further.

The orders have been issued to beef up the security arrangements at the hospital before the arrival of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo.



The board, which was formed on January 25 by the Punjab government, comprises cardiac experts from Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology (AFIC), Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) and Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC).



Nawaz’s personal physician Dr Adnan also briefed the board about the medical history related to his heart ailment. Sharif's family also urged that he should be shifted to a hospital as the PML-N supremo was not getting proper medical facilities in the prison.

Nawaz Sharif is currently serving seven-year imprisonment at Kot Lakhpat after he was convicted by an accountability court in the Al-Aziza corruption case, stemming from Panama Papers leak.

On Thursday, several Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders and family members, including his mother Shamim Akhtar paid a weekly visit to Nawaz at the jail.