Public holiday on February 5 to observe ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’

Islamabad: Government of Pakistan has declared as Public Holiday to observe the ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day” on 5th February, 2019 by all Provincial Governments including Gilgit-Baltistan, AJ&K and Islamabad Capital Territory.



In this regard, it is requested to observe one-minute silence on 5th February, 2019 at 10:00 hours.

General Public is also requested to observe one minute silence to the honour of Kashmir shuhada, says a press release received from Ministry of Interior here today.