close
Fri Feb 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
February 1, 2019

Public holiday on February 5 to observe ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Feb 01, 2019

Islamabad: Government of Pakistan has declared as Public Holiday to observe the ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day” on 5th February, 2019 by all Provincial Governments including Gilgit-Baltistan, AJ&K and Islamabad Capital Territory.

In this regard, it is requested to observe one-minute silence on 5th February, 2019 at 10:00 hours.

General Public is also requested to observe one minute silence to the honour of Kashmir shuhada, says a press release received from Ministry of Interior here today.

Latest News

More From Pakistan