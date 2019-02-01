Naeem-ul-Haq for placing ban on schoolchildren homework?

ISLAMABAD: Naeem-ul-Haq, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan, has said that schoolchildren get very little time for extracurricular activities which are essential for their healthy growth due to homework.



In a tweet, Naeem ul Haq said, “schoolchildren spend 6-8 hours studying at school and then if they have to spend another 1-2 hours doing homework it leaves little time for other activities which are essential for healthy growth.”

“Should homework for schoolchildren be banned?”, he said and added that “Taleem and Tarbiyat should go hand in hand.”



