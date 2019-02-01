Habib University honours Karachi’s high-achievers

KARACHI: Habib University (HU) celebrated high-achieving students at the 6th Annual Meritorious Awards Ceremony held at the university’s campus on Thursday.



Brilliant students drawn from schools across Karachi attended the grand ceremony along with their parents. These high-achieving students were acknowledged for their passion and dedication towards learning and self-improvement.

The ceremony was led by students, faculty and staff of Habib University who interacted with the high-achievers and their parents attending the event.

They shared their views on the importance of a quality higher education and its role in the uplift of society. HU alumni and graduates from Habib University’s first cohort, the Class of 2018, Zoha Jabbarand Osama bin Rizwan, also addressed the audience to share their experience at Habib University, their current professional undertakings and future aspirations.

The City School, Beaconhouse School System, Nixor College and Cedar College were among the institutions whose students were acknowledged at the Meritorious Awards Ceremony.

Leading representatives and faculty members of Habib University dwelled upon the importance of quality higher education and its role in transforming societies. Students and their parents also availed the opportunity to interact with the Recruitment team at the specially designed ‘Admission Zone’ and received relevant information pertaining to the academic offering and application/admission process at Habib University.