Inside Javed Nihari son's extravagant wedding

After Ranveer-Deepika, Priyanka-Nick and Isha Ambani's regal nuptials, the internet world's obsession with weddings has intensified further with pictures of yet another wedding going viral.

While Indian weddings have been under the limelight for quite some time now, it was time a Pakistani wedding captured the interest of people for its sheer extravagance and grandeur.

Pictures and videos of the wedding of Abu Bakar Attari, son of Al-Haj Jawaid Mian who owns Karachi's famous food outlet Javed Nihari, became one of the most talked-about weddings in the country simply because of the amount of money that was spent on it.

Not just this, but a video offering a glimpse inside the elaborately decked bridal room has also created a buzz on the web.

