PM Imran Khan inaugurates ‘Pakistan Banao Certificates’ scheme

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday inaugurated ‘Pakistan Banao Certificates’ scheme to attract investment from overseas Pakistanis to help strengthen the national economy.



Addressing the ceremony here, PM Imran Khan said commended Finance Minister Asad Umar, his team, Governor State Bank of Pakistan and others for this scheme.

The Prime Minister said “I wish this scheme was launched earlier but timing is in the hands of Allah. Maybe this is the right time for this scheme.”



He went on to say that Pakistan Banao Certificate scheme will not only uplift Pakistan but also generate profits for our Overseas Pakistanis.”

“Overseas Pakistanis are always on the forefront for national causes,” Khan said while lauding the Pakistanis living abroad. He said that Overseas Pakistanis would be taking returns in Dollars but I am hopeful you’ll take returns in PKR also.”

Khan said he knew we Pakistanis were treated after 9/11 but now we will uplift this country. “All our foreign policy will be designed to our favor. The whole world will respect the Green passport.”

“We have also directed our embassies to respect our Overseas Pakistanis, address their issues. I would commend Zulfi Bukhari for introducing facilitative projects for our Overseas Pakistanis.”

According to official twitter handle of Imran Khan’s PTI, the Pakistan Banao Certificates is the first initiative of its kind for Overseas Pakistanis. They get a unique opportunity to safely invest their savings with higher profits rates than America, Europe, Gulf countries while helping build Pakistan.

Overseas Pakistanis will be able to earn profits from their investment in certificates