PM Imran says Irfan’s viral video has left every individual with a sense of awe and pride

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, who hosted polio workers from Swat, has said that Irfan is one of 260,000 heroes who reach out to children with polio vaccines in extreme weather conditions.



Imran Khan took to Twitter sharing the photo of Irfan with him, saying “His viral video has left every individual with a sense of awe and pride.”

Imran Khan went on to say “This dedication is what will enable us to achieve our goal of a polio free nation.”

PM Khan on Wednesday hosted the polio team from Swat and lauded their services and paid rich tribute to them.

The polio workers from Swat had won the hearts online across Pakistan and from across world after their snow video went viral on social media platforms.