Thu Jan 31, 2019
Cabinet meets under PM Imran, approves visa policy relaxation

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Jan 31, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is chairing a meeting of the federal cabinet which will discuss a 20-point agenda today (Thursday).

According to Geo News, the cabinet has approved the decision to relax visa policy after it was briefed by Interior Secretary on the issue.

The TV channel reported that cabinet has expressed satisfaction over relaxation of  visa rules.

The cabinet decided that citizens of as many as 50 countries would be given the facility of on-arrival visa initially and citizens of many  others  countries would be able to apply for Pakistan's visa online.

It was briefed that Pakistan would relax visa policy for over 190 countries.

On Prime Minister's instructions, Malaysia has also been included in the list of countries that  will benefit from new visa policy.

Apart from visa, Hajj policy 2019 and anti-drug policy was also on the agenda of meeting. 

