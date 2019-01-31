Cabinet meets under PM Imran, approves visa policy relaxation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is chairing a meeting of the federal cabinet which will discuss a 20-point agenda today (Thursday).

According to Geo News, the cabinet has approved the decision to relax visa policy after it was briefed by Interior Secretary on the issue.

The TV channel reported that cabinet has expressed satisfaction over relaxation of visa rules.

The cabinet decided that citizens of as many as 50 countries would be given the facility of on-arrival visa initially and citizens of many others countries would be able to apply for Pakistan's visa online.

It was briefed that Pakistan would relax visa policy for over 190 countries.

On Prime Minister's instructions, Malaysia has also been included in the list of countries that will benefit from new visa policy.

Apart from visa, Hajj policy 2019 and anti-drug policy was also on the agenda of meeting.