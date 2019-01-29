DIG Complex Loralai cleared, three terrorists killed: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan army says that security forces have cleared DIG Complex, Loralai after it came under attack from terrorists.

In a press statement hours after the bomb and gun attack, ISPR said: "DIG Complex Loralai has been cleared by security forces.All terrorists have been killed during operation. Around 800 candidates present in compound for enrollment in police safely evacuated by security forces."

Earlier this afternoon, three armed suicide bombers attempted entry into DIG police office compound Loralai.

About 800 candidates were present in the compound for enrollment in Balochistan police. Police on duty responded and shot one of three SBs at entry of DIG complex who also blew himself.

Other two started indiscriminate firing and got into one of the side rooms.

Nine persons including 3 policemen, 5 civil employees of police and one civilian candidate embraced shahadat while 21 got injured including 12 policemen and 9 civilian candidates.

FC Balochistan and Army troops were called in.

Troops safely evacuated around 800 candidates. During the clearance operation remaining two suicide bombers have been shot dead and area has been cleared.

The injured have been shifted to CMH Quetta on Army helicopters.