Chinese Consulate attack: Key facilitator arrested from Sharjah

KARACHI: Police claimed to have arrested the key facilitator of Chinese Consulate attack case from Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.



Acting Additional IG Counter Terrorism Department, Abdullah Shaikh said, “Law enforcement agencies have arrested accused Rashid Jan Baloch on the information provided by CTD. Further investigation is underway.”

Abdullah Shaikh said Rashid Jan Balochi received over Rs 900,000 via four different bank accounts for the attack. He provided the money to the five accused and he is in contact with other countries.

Efforts are underway to shift accused Rashid Jan to Pakistan, the police officer said.

Karachi police successfully foiled the attack on the consulate and shot dead three attackers namely Raziq, Afzal and Raees. Two policemen also embraced martyrdom in the attack on November 23, last year.

