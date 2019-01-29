PM Imran Khan orders lifting of discriminatory ban on maids, ayas, domestic staff in clubs

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed immediate removal of all kinds of discriminatory sign-board in Clubs (Islamabad club, gymkhana etc) and other public places that restricts free movement of maids, ayas and domestic servants.



The PM passed the order while chairing a high level meeting on GSP Plus status of Pakistan.

Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Minister of State for Interior Mr. Shehryar Afridi, Advisor to PM on Commerce Mr. Abdul Razaq Dawood, Attorney General Mr. Anwar Mansoor Khan and senior officials attended the meeting.

While discussing the progress made towards addressing human rights issues, PM Khan directed that steps be taken to ensure complete elimination of bonded labour from all parts of the country.

Moreover, the prime minister directed the Bureau of Statistics to conduct a country-wide survey on Child labour and subsequently formulation of a comprehensive strategy to extricate such children from poverty and take measures for their education.

The PM was briefed that legislation is underway to criminalize enforced disappearance the process of introducing necessary amendments in Pakistan Penal Code will be completed soon.

The meeting was also briefed on progress made towards anti-torture, combating domestic violence and other human rights related issues. Prime Minister Imran Khan stated that ensuring and safeguarding human rights is major plank of our religion and enshrined in our constitution.

He reiterated that the government was firmly committed to protecting human rights and promotion of rights of minorities and marginalised sections of society.