Loralai attack death toll mounts to 9

LORALAI: The death toll from a bomb and gun attack at the office of senior police official in Loralai rose to 9 with another 21 people succumbing to injuries, a provincial minister said.



Mir Zia Lango, Balochistan Home Minister, confirmed the death of nine police officers in the terrorist attack in Balochistan's district.

Two attackers, he said, were killed after an exchange of fire with security agencies.

The DIG office was cleared, he said.

“Three to four men carrying arms and explosives attacked the DIG police office. One suicide bomber blew himself up at the gate,” Lango said.

According to Dr Fahim Kakar, MS, District Headquarters, all nine people who were martyred in the attack were from the police force.

Meanwhile, DIG and 15 other police officers were safely rescued from the attack site.