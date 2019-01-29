close
Tue Jan 29, 2019
Pakistan

January 29, 2019

Mini-budget offers relief to Imran Khan's sister only: Bilawal

KARACHI: PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto on Tuesday warned that his party would not desist from holding a long march to thwart attempts at changing the 18th Constitutional Amendment.

He made these remarks while speaking to media after inaugurating a medical college in Gambat town of Sindh.

Bilawal challenged Prime Minister Imran Khan to build a medical college similar to the one inaugurated in Gambat. “In the mini-budget budget, PM Imran’s sister certainly got the relief but none was given to the poor,” he said.

The PPP chairman said that the way PM Imran was running the parliament would prove to be counter-productive for the country.

Commenting on the medical college, he hoped that it would now be possible for the poor to get the treatment facilities in Sindh.

