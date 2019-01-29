France to enhance cooperation with Pakistan in agri sector: French Attache

FAISALABAD: The French government will enhance cooperation with Pakistan in agriculture sector for food processing and food security.

This was disclosed by Pierrick LE Jeune, Cooperation Attache, Cultural and Cooperation Department, Embassy of France, here on Tuesday.

He was addressing the inaugural session of 2-day International Conference on "Food Processing and Entrepreneurship - A way towards Economic Sustainability" organized by Faculty of Food, Nutrition and Home Sciences (FFNHS), University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).

French Attache said that French universities were providing modern education to a large number of foreign students in various disciplines especially in engineering, social sciences and human sciences.

He said that French embassy in collaboration with Higher Education Commission (HEC) was sending 50 students from Pakistan for their doctorate study in France, whereas, about 700 students were completing their graduation from French universities per annum.

Similarly, there are 40-50 doctors in University of Agriculture Faisalabad who had completed their PhD education from French universities, he added.

The French Attache said that although France was cooperating in different sectors, yet its education sector was facing various problems including budget problem, therefore, French educational institutions had to increase registration fee.

However, "we are evolving a new policy to enhance cooperation with University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) in agriculture sector for food processing and food security, he added.

He also lauded the role of UAF and said that it was an influx school for food processing and food industry.

The youngsters should avail from its ideas and education at maximum extent to start their own business instead of running behind jobs, he added.

Vice Chancellor UAF Prof Dr Zafar Iqbal also addressed the function and said that food processing was not a new idea but it was century-old method under which the people used to preserve their foods.

However, the use of latest technology coupled with value addition has brought a revolution in food processing sector.

He said that poverty was horrific problem at the global level and Pakistan was also experiencing it because our young generation was running behind jobs.

The youths should adopt new technologies and start their own businesses, he said and added that in this connection, food processing sector had a huge potential to absorb a large number of unemployed youths.

Dean FFNHS Prof Dr Masood Sadiq Butt and Director General (DG) National Institute of Food Sciences & Technology (NIFSAT) Prof Dr Tahir Zahoor also addressed the conference whereas as large number of university students and faculty members were present on the occasion.

Later, UAF shields were also presented to the guests including the French Attache.