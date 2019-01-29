Watch: CM Usman Buzdar forgets to shake hands with IG Punjab

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MULTAN: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar forgot to shake hand with Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Javed Saleemi during a passing out parade in Multan.
The top police officer presented a shield to CM Usman Buzdar and later extended a hand for greetings, but Buzdar wearing black glasses turned and walked away, forgetting to shake the hand.
The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.
