Tue Jan 29, 2019
January 29, 2019

Watch: CM Usman Buzdar forgets to shake hands with IG Punjab

Tue, Jan 29, 2019

MULTAN: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar forgot to shake hand with Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Javed Saleemi during a passing out parade in Multan.

The top police officer presented a shield to CM Usman Buzdar and later extended a hand for greetings, but Buzdar wearing black glasses turned and walked away, forgetting to shake the hand.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

