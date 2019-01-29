Sindh govt increases doctors’ allowance

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Tuesday accepted the demands of protesting doctors and announced to enhance their allowances.



A summary in this regard was approved by the Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah today.

Thousands of patients in government-run hospitals were left unattended after doctors went on strike demanding increase in their salaries.

The call for strike was given by the Pakistan Medical Association to demand same perks enjoyed by doctors in Punjab and Khyber Paktunkhwa.

Doctors at the Out Patient Departments of several hospitals in Karachi, Sukkur, Saleh Pat, Pano Akil, Hyberabad, Shikarpur, Kashmor, Padidan, Jacobabad, Thatta were not attending to patients for two days.

According to details, Specialists (BS-18) in Category-A will now get Rs 10,000 allowance whereas Category-B will get 25,000. Category-C and Category-D will get 45,000 and 60,000 respectively.

Furthermore, Specialists (BS-19 & BS-20) in Category-A will be entitled to receive Rs 15,000 allowance; Category-B Rs 37,000; while Category-C will receive Rs 67,000 and Category-D will get Rs 90,000 allowance.

Moreover, doctors in Category-A of General Cadre/Dental Surgeon (BS-17 & BS-18) will be given Rs 10,000; Category-B will get Rs 20,000; Category-C will get Rs 35,000; and those in Category-D will get Rs 50,000.

In General Cadre/Dental Surgeon (BS-19 & BS-20), Category-A allowance is fixed at Rs 15,000; Category-B, Rs 30,000; Category-C, Rs 52,000 and Category-D Rs 75,000.

The Health Professional allowance will apply to all the doctors except those posted in District Tharparkar, who are already getting Hard Area Allowance.