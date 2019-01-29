close
Tue Jan 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
January 29, 2019

Five reported injured in Loralai shooting at DIG office

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Jan 29, 2019

Loralai: Five people  were reportedly injured in a firing incident at DIG Office on Tuesday, Geo News reported.

A blast followed the firing which left five people injured, the TV quoted police as saying.

Police reinforcements  have been called in after the incident in Loralai which  is the Division Headquarter of Zhob Division in Balochistan's northeast. 

The injured have been moved to a nearby hospital for treatment. Panic gripped the area and triggered  a stampede, Geo TV reported.

Latest News

More From Pakistan