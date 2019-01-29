Five reported injured in Loralai shooting at DIG office

Loralai: Five people were reportedly injured in a firing incident at DIG Office on Tuesday, Geo News reported.



A blast followed the firing which left five people injured, the TV quoted police as saying.

Police reinforcements have been called in after the incident in Loralai which is the Division Headquarter of Zhob Division in Balochistan's northeast.

The injured have been moved to a nearby hospital for treatment. Panic gripped the area and triggered a stampede, Geo TV reported.